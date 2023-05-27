REAL TALK W-ME (URGENT NEWS FOR ALL IN USA)WILL THEY GO DOWN BY SATURDAY? / WORMWOOD / DEEP IMPACT / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





May 26, 2023





Today is now 5/26/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you will see alot of breaking news... The first few minutes opening the video is real talk with me as I'll speak of some stuff you'll see in the video and who video clips belong to except there was one other persons credited clip I didn't remember their channel name though that credited video is far below. You'll first hear real talk from me to you all. Sorry if can hear my phone scratchy while talking. It's because I got to use headphones now for my older cracked phone to even hear my voice.... Anyway first off after me talking you'll see a short clip credited to pastor Paul Begley youtube channel talking about more information that insider mike from around the world a planet x insider and FEMA worker warned pastor Paul months ago of a deep impact from an asteroid in 2023. As Paul got new confirmation as there's also 1-2 other insiders who have said the same that there will be a deep impact this year. Whether true or not can't say. Though I feel yes there more than likely will be between now and 2024. Though personally I'm watching this year heavy... As multiple clusters are already came in. One big one hit Russia weeks to at least 2 months back and nobody reported it but me and someone from Russia not including others that have come in and hitting or blowing up in the sky as see those down my videos... As what goes with that information you'll see a man named Doug from the diehold foundation youtube page discuss possibility of top leaders and elite in the USA that supposedly could be going into bunkers in the USA by Saturday right around memorial day and what's odd is senators a month ago were given satellite phones paid by yours and my tax dollars sadly. Phones for if the power goes out in simple terms and on top of that a train with over 30,000 tons of bomb making stuff I believe tons was taken off a train as I feel that itself was an inside job with someone connected to the train as surely they weren't just robbed. Someone gave orders in my view... If they are going down into bunkers on Saturday ( if) then I ask why ? Even a asteroid city killer shouldn't make them go under in bunkers. Not sure if fully true though in time yes it's coming except millions of asteroids are coming and big attacks will occur soon to cause destruction/distraction and death by some bad people... You'll see red skies over I believe Indonesia or the middle east ( forgot which sorry ) caught days ago along with red skies in South America. As skies and waters are turning blood red worldwide due to iron oxide dust falling from planet x as occured during the 10 biblical plagues.. As planet x comes closer expect more climate and geological/political/weather and spiritual chaos.... You'll see my footage of multiple planet x system bodies and two other massive bodies which mainstream is now admitting to 2 huge bodies ( close by) more like in our solar system that are traveling around a red dwarf star as you'll see me point at celestial bodies showing a weeks worth from NASA stereo ahead footage that's public. Also you'll see the volcano by Mexico City blowing worse which could get 22 million to flee around Mexico City.

You'll see a planet x system body ( spherical In form) unlike the glowing clouds around it seen passing I believe russ said in his north in Michigan a state above me I'm in NW ohio next to toledo by 10 minutes. The capture from Russ is from his channel called our skies today. Plus more like what i forgot i posted in 2021 where Joey B says openly as a warning yet many don't pay attention, Joe B said a "meteor is coming to crash into our economy" in October 2021. Plus more..Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





