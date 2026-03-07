Iran, Epstein, and Human Sacrifice - Congressman Dennis Kucinich on the sick elites taking us to war

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Dennis Kucinich joins the program to provide a searing critique of the global elite and the hidden agendas driving modern international conflicts. This discussion explores the disturbing connections between political power structures, systemic corruption, and the calculated push toward global warfare. Explore the stories that mainstream outlets refuse to cover as we examine the forces shaping our current geopolitical landscape.