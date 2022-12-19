Brooke Butler is the VP of Partnerships at Simplifya, the leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry.
Simplifya is the cannabis industry’s leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform.
Episode 1087 The #TalkingHedge chats with Brooke Butler, VP of Partnerships, Simplifya about cannabis regulatory and operational software...
https://youtu.be/Oa5S3AuO2WI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.