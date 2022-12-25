Biden, Did You Know? | The Babylon Bee

In this parody of "Mary, Did You Know?" by the great Mark Lowry (please come on the podcast Mark we love you), we chronicle all the wonderful things the Biden administration has done for us this holiday season.

And we wonder: did he know? Coming to all major music services soon. Please bee patient.

Lyrics:

Biden did you know that your policies would drive us underwater?

Biden did you know that your policies would trans our sons and daughters?

Did you know that your policies will punish what is true?

The church that you subscribe to, does not subscribe to you.

Biden did you know that your baby boy made shady deals in Ukraine?

Biden did you know that your baby boy loves Parmesan and cocaine? Did you know that you shouldn’t touch these women like you do?

When you sniff that little girl’s hair, it’s borderline #metoo The wall will cease The debt increase And the dead will vote again The crime will leap The dumb will speak While we say, "C'mon man!"

Biden, did you know that your policies would bring about inflation? Biden, did you know that your policies would one day ruin the nation?

Did you know that your policies make Herod's reign seem bland One day you’ll have to answer to the great I Am

