Billy Falcon - New Music, Encouragement and Truth for such a time as this.
Warriors Rise
Published 19 hours ago

Billy and Jodi share encouraging words and Billy's amazing music that make us cry, laugh, and rejoice! Billy shares a word that we should always Rejoice, Praise and be Thankful! Remembering that Jesus Christ is the Only Way, the Only Truth and the Only one our eyes should be focused on.

www.BillyFalcon.com

Youtube: Billy Falcon

SONGS:
Heaven Hears the Children Cry
Make America God's Again
Blame Brandon
Never Surrender
Hold On

Jodi LoDolce
WarriorsRise.net

If you said the sinner's prayer and want a paperback Bible, write me at:
[email protected]
Put "Saved" in the subject line please.

