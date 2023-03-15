Billy Falcon - New Music, Encouragement and Truth for such a time as this.

Billy and Jodi share encouraging words and Billy's amazing music that make us cry, laugh, and rejoice! Billy shares a word that we should always Rejoice, Praise and be Thankful! Remembering that Jesus Christ is the Only Way, the Only Truth and the Only one our eyes should be focused on.
SONGS:
Heaven Hears the Children Cry
Make America God's Again
Blame Brandon
Never Surrender
Hold On
