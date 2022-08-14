Was Justin Trudeau an Initiate to a Secret Society of the Mystical Rose?

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Canada ran an MK Ultra mind control program funded by the CIA and their own government. This is well documented. Justin's mother Margaret Trudeau was "treated" at Allen Memorial Hospital in Montreal which was one of the MK Ultra centers. In this video I have put together a rabbit trail of clues that lead me to conclude that there's more to Justin Trudeau than meets the eye. A lot of documentation is given in this video.