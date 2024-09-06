Cover-Up At The CDC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vax Games: Massive Fraud
* 500K Americans have been killed by the ’rona shots — and the CDC is hiding it.
* They are deleting jab deaths from their reporting data.
* They are also overcounting cases.
Redacted News (6 September 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5dwc6l-500000-americans-have-been-killed-by-the-covid-vaccine-and-the-cdc-is-hidin.html