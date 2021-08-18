© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2A Stops Roadside RAMPAGE SHOOTING | 2A For Today!
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • August 18, 2021
US Gun manufacturers are hoping to protect the Hacienda as the Mexican government levels a lawsuit against them.
It looks like it didn't take Nuclear weapons, or F15s for the Taliban to take on our wilted Commander in sleep.
And our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is focused in on San Antonia Texas where a woman's road rage turned into a rampage shooting and our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman stepped in to neutralize the threat and secure their community.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
It looks like it didn't take Nuclear weapons, or F15s for the Taliban to take on our wilted Commander in sleep.
And our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is focused in on San Antonia Texas where a woman's road rage turned into a rampage shooting and our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman stepped in to neutralize the threat and secure their community.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.