SMOKING GUN FOOTAGE OF LAHAINA MAUI

This video will leave no doubt in your mind that this was not a natural wildfire! First I just take you through the island and then after that some pictures of special interest that really showed that this fire took a very bizarre! Is this natural? You be the judge! Feel free to use this footage on your channel! Please share this with anybody that knows anything about wildfires! FEMA doesn't want you to see this! Don't ever let these poor people be forgotten!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.