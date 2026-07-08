The Greatest Gift | Studies with Stearman-JULY 8 2026

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In today's study, Gary examines Paul's teaching in 1 Corinthians 13 and 14, focusing on the enduring nature of love, the temporary nature of spiritual gifts, and the meaning of "that which is perfect." Discover why love never fails and how believers are called to pursue God's love above all else.
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