Russian Forces Shocked! British Invincible Tanks Arrive in Ukraine and Prepare for COMBAT

US Military News





Apr 16, 2023





In this video, we will look again at the famous British tank Challenger 2 and its deployment in Ukraine. We will look briefly, again, under the hood of this exceptional tank. And finally, we will look again at what kind of impact this tank can have on the Ukrainian battlefield.





The Challenger 2 tank has been used by the British Army in various conflicts around the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan. The tank's advanced armor, firepower, and electronic systems have proven to be valuable assets on the battlefield. The tank's capabilities have helped in the past the British Army to achieve its objectives and provide support to allied forces. Undoubtedly, The Challenger 2 will live up to the high expectations on the Ukrainian battlefield and further strengthen the Ukrainian armored forces. The British army claims to have "never sustained a loss caused by the enemy."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaZi84QHikY