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Art Laffer: Not much can go wrong economically ahead of 2020 elections
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5 views • November 04, 2019
Former President Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer discusses President Trump’s effective economic policy, the long-term benefits of Trump tax cuts, the effects of a China trade deal, and the 2020 presidential election. #FoxBusiness
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