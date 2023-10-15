Psalm 19: A Comentary

Here we explore one of the most famous and inspiring psalms to have ever been written. God has spoken to all of us, through his creation, through revelation in teachings, and finally through his spirit speaking to our conscience. We can know him, if we're willing to surrender our lives, and seek his will.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.