Psalm 19: A Comentary
Not Serving two Masters
Published Yesterday

Here we explore one of the most famous and inspiring psalms to have ever been written. God has spoken to all of us, through his creation, through revelation in teachings, and finally through his spirit speaking to our conscience. We can know him, if we're willing to surrender our lives, and seek his will.

Keywords
godcreationjesuspsalm 19

