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Dr Kizzy Corbett (CDC) & Dr Francis Collins - To make vax, All you need is sequence and computer
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43 views • November 04, 2021
“the cool thing about this technology is you don’t even need the lab to design the vaccine"
"All you need are the letters of the virus sequence on your computer screen”
"All you need are the letters of the virus sequence on your computer screen”
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