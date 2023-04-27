The only way to destroy that two-tier system of justice is to get Congress and the Republican Party to issue subpoenas and launch congressional investigations against the DoJ and the FBI

https://gettr.com/post/p2fhdtee1db

The only way to destroy that two-tier system of justice when you do not have the executive branch working for you is to get Congress and the Republican Party that's there now with the majority to issue subpoenas and launch congressional investigations against the Department of Justice and the FBI.

如果你没有行政部门的支持，摧毁这种两重标准的司法体系的唯一途径就是让国会和目前占多数的共和党发出传票，并对司法部和联邦调查局展开调查。

@KashPatel

