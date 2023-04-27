The only way to destroy that two-tier system of justice is to get Congress and the Republican Party to issue subpoenas and launch congressional investigations against the DoJ and the FBI

https://gettr.com/post/p2fhdtee1db
The only way to destroy that two-tier system of justice when you do not have the executive branch working for you is to get Congress and the Republican Party that's there now with the majority to issue subpoenas and launch congressional investigations against the Department of Justice and the FBI.
如果你没有行政部门的支持，摧毁这种两重标准的司法体系的唯一途径就是让国会和目前占多数的共和党发出传票，并对司法部和联邦调查局展开调查。
@KashPatel
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.