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Great Awakening Not Just Political | Making Sense of the Madness
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80 views • June 03, 2022
America is in a Great Awakening and it’s not just political…
The Flyover Conservatives David and Stacy Whited explain the role of spirituality in today’s political great awakening. We can see that there are things moving in the world today that are within the signs of spirituality.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3GKn9Rb
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
The Flyover Conservatives David and Stacy Whited explain the role of spirituality in today’s political great awakening. We can see that there are things moving in the world today that are within the signs of spirituality.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3GKn9Rb
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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