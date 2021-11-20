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5G Apocalypse London Mark Steele
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255 views • November 20, 2021
YOUTUBE HAVE REMOVED A LOT OF THE SCIENCE EXPLANATIONS OF THE 5G WEAPON AS THE LINK TO THE CONTAMINATED VACCINES BECOMES PRETTY CLEAR - SAVE AND SHARE
(Miles Johnston's mirror):
Hosted by Humanitad & ITNJ founder: Sacha Stone, '5G Apocalypse - The London Event' facilitated an expert panel on the 5G existential threat at the iconic Chelsea Old Town Hall in England.
Weapons Expert & frontline campaigner Mark Steele was joined by leading Swiss Biohazard Research Scientist Jacques Bauer, Barrister & ITNJ Associate Justice Dr Chris Cleverly, Chief Sylvestre Gnakale of the Ivory Coast & UK Police & Crimes Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld.
Filmed for live-broadcast by Miles Johnston, Matthew Williams, Julien Bernard-Grau & Debbie Evershed, (NewEarth Media)
(Miles Johnston's mirror):
Hosted by Humanitad & ITNJ founder: Sacha Stone, '5G Apocalypse - The London Event' facilitated an expert panel on the 5G existential threat at the iconic Chelsea Old Town Hall in England.
Weapons Expert & frontline campaigner Mark Steele was joined by leading Swiss Biohazard Research Scientist Jacques Bauer, Barrister & ITNJ Associate Justice Dr Chris Cleverly, Chief Sylvestre Gnakale of the Ivory Coast & UK Police & Crimes Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld.
Filmed for live-broadcast by Miles Johnston, Matthew Williams, Julien Bernard-Grau & Debbie Evershed, (NewEarth Media)
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