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The Mystic - Original Music
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13 views • July 20, 2020
Here's an original composition on my Martin concert cutaway. This is another experiment where I taped a gopro inside the guitar for a view of my fingerpicking hand. I added some percussion to this track ranging from bongos, udu, tuned gongs, frame drums and djembe.
Overall the mood seemed mysterious to me like a mystic discovering hidden knowledge from an ancient manuscript.
Thanks for listening :-)
Overall the mood seemed mysterious to me like a mystic discovering hidden knowledge from an ancient manuscript.
Thanks for listening :-)
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