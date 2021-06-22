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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1128 - Logan Novascone - Report on the crime
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Logan went into Joe Joe’s Travel Center to get a coke, when he spotted Woodson cursing out the woman at the front counter, apparently angry at the amount of peaches served with his peach cobbler. When he stepped in to defend the woman, Woodson went to the trunk of his vehicle and pulled out a gun. He fired 7 shots at Logan, who ran towards a dumpster to escape the bullets, managing to escape with a single gunshot wound to his back.
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