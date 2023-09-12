That small body told how miserable life was His morale broke after being left on the street

Pitiful Animal





This boy came to me the day before

That small body told how miserable life was.

He already weighed only 2.4kg, very small.

His morale broke after being left on the street.

How would he protect himself with 2.4kg?





I decided to take little Otto home.

He really didn't need to be in the vet anymore.

He loved to explore my front garden.

And what reassured me most was that Otto was comfortable in his new isolation space.

