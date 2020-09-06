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ПРАВДА О РАКЕ. Фильм 8. Истории излечения рака альтернативными методами
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937 views • September 06, 2020
МедАльтернатива.инфо подготовила русский перевод 8-й - заключительной серии 1-го сезона сериала "Правда о раке. Поиск методов лечения". В ней вы услышите истории бывших онкологических больных, которые излечились от рака альтернативными методами. Они живы до сих пор, спустя многие годы (4, 10, 14 и даже 32 года!) после постановки диагноза, хотя врачи традиционной онкологии давали им несколько месяцев жизни.
Подробнее о сериале "Правда о раке": https://medalternativa.info/our/films/truth-about-cancer/
Подробнее о проекте МедАльтернатива.инфо (Medalternativa.info): http://medalternativa.info/about-2/
Помочь проекту: http://medalternativa.info/donate/
Подробнее о сериале "Правда о раке": https://medalternativa.info/our/films/truth-about-cancer/
Подробнее о проекте МедАльтернатива.инфо (Medalternativa.info): http://medalternativa.info/about-2/
Помочь проекту: http://medalternativa.info/donate/
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