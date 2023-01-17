Health Fear - Since 1700's

Gandalph - Brandyfoot - Take a Look at documents that show the vaccine health precautions were started all the back in the 1700's --- FEAR FEAR FEAR --- They Always had something to keep us concerned about. Check out our attached document in the Gandalph Library on Locals
- G
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.