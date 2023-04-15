Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How To Convert PNG To SVG Files For FREE Using This Cool Software That Makes It Easy!
13 views
channel image
DaveKettner
Published Yesterday |

Now you can easily convert a PNG or PPG file to a SVG cut file for FREE. In this video training, I show you how to load your file into this free software, select the correct colors as needed, then export it as a true working SVG design file ready for cutting. Then I show you how to test your SVG in the Cricut Design Space software to make sure it works correctly.


Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:

- Cricut Design Space free software download: https://design.cricut.com/#/

- PNG to SVG Software: https://www.pngtosvg.com/


Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.


Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy


Follow Dave Kettner here:

http://www.davekettner.com

Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pahyrAEe8OM9

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/davekettner

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dskettner

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dskettner

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/davekettner

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Davekettner

Telegram: https://t.me/wealthmakerdave

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@davekettner

Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/dskettner

Twitter: https://twitter.com/davekettner

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/davekettner


ENJOY!


Dave


Keywords
png to svgjpg to svgconvert file to svghow to make a svgsvg files that workconverting to svgmaking cricut filessvg softwarepngtosvg comselling svg digtal filessell svg on etsy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket