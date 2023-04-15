How To Convert PNG To SVG Files For FREE Using This Cool Software That Makes It Easy!

Now you can easily convert a PNG or PPG file to a SVG cut file for FREE. In this video training, I show you how to load your file into this free software, select the correct colors as needed, then export it as a true working SVG design file ready for cutting. Then I show you how to test your SVG in the Cricut Design Space software to make sure it works correctly.





Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:

- Cricut Design Space free software download: https://design.cricut.com/#/

- PNG to SVG Software: https://www.pngtosvg.com/





