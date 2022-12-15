100th EPISODE: DROPPING BOMBS WITH CHAD CATON & NOEL FRITSCH

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





December 14 2022





For our 100th episode we have Chad Caton who drops bombs on the SC GOP establishment. Host of I’M FIRED UP WITH CHAD CATON. We also have Noel Fritsch, Publisher of the National File where we discuss a multitude of dirty dealings in politics. Is Teddy filing a lawsuit against unscrupulous characters in PA? Stay tuned.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20nliq-live-1pm-100th-episode-dropping-bombs-with-chad-caton-and-noel-fritsch.html



