Beginner Prepper Canned Food Shopping Spree - Survival on a Budget
JurassicPrepper
JurassicPrepper
48 views • 1 day ago

Epic canned food shopping spree for survival on a budget. Discover the best canned food items to stock up on for emergencies!

 LINKS

US Shelby Can Opener 2 Pack: https://amzn.to/3VSlEt6

US Shelby Can Opener 20 Pack: https://amzn.to/4esAxtD

Ambrosia Devon Custard: https://amzn.to/3zoI9wU

Keystone Ground Beef: https://amzn.to/4eAFII4

Dak Ham 3 Pack: https://amzn.to/45DfUXA

Organic Grass Fed Ghee Butter: https://amzn.to/3RFSDhP

Canned Chicken Breast 2 Pack: https://amzn.to/4csg0n0

Smoked Trout Fillet: https://amzn.to/3Xuu3nX

Chapters

VIDEO CHAPTERS

00:00Intro

01:50Canned Meats

04:04Canned Fish

05:30Canned Vegtables

06:52Apocalypse Desert Option

09:05US Shelby Can Opener

Recent News
Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Winter foraging: Surviving the cold with nature&#8217;s hidden bounty

Winter foraging: Surviving the cold with nature’s hidden bounty

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Zoey Sky
The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar&#8217;s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar’s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

Ramon Tomey
