Vito Glazer: The CCP Owns American Media Outlets, Movie Studios and Social Media Platforms

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Vito Glazer, the founder of Glazers Media, shared his firsthand experience that the CCP infiltrated Hollywood. He was kicked out of the industry for trying to expose corruption. The CCP owns American media outlets, movie studios and social media platforms.
