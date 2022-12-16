How to Find a Good Local Bank or Credit Union Catherine Austin Fitts | Episode 2

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Financial Rebellion

Nov 30, 2022

This week, on "Financial Rebellion," viewers hear the step-by-step process of localizing their finances. With the help of experts, the transition is efficient and beneficial. How to Find a Local Bank - Solari Special Solari Report Investing in Your Archives - Solari Investors' Due Diligence - Solari JP Morgan Chase Selected Settlements - Solari How to Find a Good Local Bank or Credit Union