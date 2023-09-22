California is Forcing Big Tech Companies to Violate Your First Amendment Free Speech Rights | Interview on Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike

I recently joined former CIA Intelligence Officer Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike on their show Two Mikes to talk about my social media platform we’re building called pickax. Launching Q1 of 2024, this platform will not be beholden to Big Tech at all, which means that we can protect your First Amendment free speech rights.





Unfortunately, we’re going to have to take on the government to do that. The state of California has passed legislation that compels social media platforms to censor content, whether it’s misinformation or hate speech, or else face fines that can destroy any company that does not comply.





We need to separate from the Big Tech platforms that are nothing more than an extension of Big Government. That’s exactly where pickax comes into play. Not only will we protect free speech, but we will be proving monetization opportunities for content creators unlike anything currently available.





Sign up for pickax today at https://pickax.com to be the first people on the platform once we launch beta.





Be sure to subscribe to Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ikef8ZcNV0mPielzW32jA





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.





New covid variants are spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. Use code JEFF5 for a discount when you order at https://jeffdornik.com/zstack.





Jeff Dornik’s upcoming book Following the Leader will systematically expose the Deep State and Intelligence Agencies' tactics being tested out in many different scenarios over the course of several decades before being used on the masses. Click here to pre-order: https://jeffdornik.com/ftl.





Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.