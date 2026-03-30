Episode #127 - Why Empowerment Fails Most People | Laura Brennan Ballet

Most people think they’re empowering themselves.

But what if the version of empowerment you’ve been taught is the very reason you still feel stuck?





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁, author of The Science of Empowerment, breaks down 𝘄𝗵𝘆 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲, and why so much 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 still leaves people repeating the same unconscious patterns.





If you’ve been doing the work, consuming the content, trying to shift your mindset, and still not seeing real change, this conversation is going to challenge you.





Because real empowerment is not about sounding aware.

It’s about 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸, 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆.





This episode explores:





🔹 Why 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲

🔹 Why 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 often don’t create lasting change

🔹 The difference between 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 and 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘆

🔹 How to enter the 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲 and reclaim inner authority

🔹 Why emotional validation can sometimes block growth

🔹 How to break unconscious patterns and reprogram your mindset

🔹 Why challenges can become catalysts for evolution

🔹 What it really means to 𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗹𝘆





Most people are not stuck because they lack information.

They’re stuck because they’ve never been taught how to 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗹𝘆.





This is not surface-level motivation.

This is 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲, 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳-𝘀𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘁𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁.





𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁





Laura Brennan Ballet is a global speaker, mindset coach, and bestselling author of The Science of Empowerment. Her work focuses on 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘂𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝘂𝘀.





𝗜𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗛𝗶𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂





Comment with the idea from this episode that challenged you the most.

And comment with the one you resisted the most.





That is usually where the real work begins.





If you know someone who is deep into self-development but still feels stuck, send them this video.





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