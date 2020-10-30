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Ce Gouvernement MENT ! - Silvano Trotta
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51 views • October 30, 2020
Ce Gouvernement MENT !
Sources :
M'écrire : [email protected]
29 octobre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Mensonges-au-20h-!-:b
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/covid-19-discours-demmanuel-macron-un-chiffre-400-000
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/nouvelle-incoherence-de-sante-publique-france-et-du-ministre-de-la-sante-ou-bien
https://www.lepoint.fr/societe/epidemie-de-grippe-hopitaux-surcharges-les-urgentistes-s-alarment-19-02-2015-1906447_23.php?fbclid=IwAR3TtFRrUshlC3zyPMM8G9IS1UDNpsYtXvc0TpaLilORz2G92RjijoJ7qkw
https://www.bastamag.net/carte-des-suppressions-de-lits-hopital-covid-reanimation-ARS-CHU
https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/joue-club-pourquoi-serait-on-plus-en-securite-dans-un-hypermarche-que-dans-un-magasin-de-jouets_AV-202010280365.html
Sources :
M'écrire : [email protected]
29 octobre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Mensonges-au-20h-!-:b
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/covid-19-discours-demmanuel-macron-un-chiffre-400-000
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/nouvelle-incoherence-de-sante-publique-france-et-du-ministre-de-la-sante-ou-bien
https://www.lepoint.fr/societe/epidemie-de-grippe-hopitaux-surcharges-les-urgentistes-s-alarment-19-02-2015-1906447_23.php?fbclid=IwAR3TtFRrUshlC3zyPMM8G9IS1UDNpsYtXvc0TpaLilORz2G92RjijoJ7qkw
https://www.bastamag.net/carte-des-suppressions-de-lits-hopital-covid-reanimation-ARS-CHU
https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/joue-club-pourquoi-serait-on-plus-en-securite-dans-un-hypermarche-que-dans-un-magasin-de-jouets_AV-202010280365.html
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