Canada's Family Crisis: What Every Parent Needs to Know | Jean-Paul Beran, Focus on the Family

Donate, or become a monthly partner, to help us make more shows! Visit https://www.faytene.tv/donate or call 1-866-844-0844. | Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908

Are Canadian families facing a crisis?

In this powerful conversation, we sit down with Jean-Paul Beran, President of Focus on the Family Canada, to discuss the growing challenges facing families across our nation—from anxiety and digital overload to family breakdown, identity confusion, and the pressures of modern life.

(Focus on the Family is a national Christian charity with decades of experience in strengthening Canadian families through Biblical teaching and practical support.)

In this conversation, drawing from both personal experience and decades of ministry impact, Jean-Paul shares practical wisdom for parents, encouragement for struggling marriages, and hope for anyone wanting to strengthen family relationships and pass on faith to the next generation.

IN THIS EPISODE YOU'LL DISCOVER:

• Why meaningful connection between parents and children is more important than ever.

• How phones, social media, and digital culture are shaping the next generation.

• Practical ways families can strengthen relationships, marriages, and faith at home.

SHOW SCRIPTURE: ""Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it."" — Psalm 127:1 (NKJV)

🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146

FIND US AT:

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: / @faytenetv

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/faytenetv?fl=pp&fe=sh

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf...

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene

📸 Instagram (new): / faytenetv

🎵 TikTok (new): / faytenetv

🐦 Twitter (new): https://x.com/faytenetv





#FamilyValues #Parenting #Marriage #FocusOnTheFamily #Canada #ChristianParenting #FaithAndFamily #MentalHealth #NextGeneration #StrongFamilies #FamilyLeadership #ChristianLiving #FaithTV #FayteneTV #JeanPaulBeran #BiblicalWorldview #CanadianFamilies #HopeForFamilies #Psalm127 #christianmedia