HIGHER EDUCATION - First time ever, Syrian Paratroopers Jump from Heart-Stopping Heights from Russian Planes after Completion of Training by Russian Trainers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
HIGHER EDUCATION: For first time ever, Syrian paratroopers jump from heart-stopping heights (00:38) out of Russian planes after completion of training by Russian trainers.

More than 100 death-defying soldiers take daring plunge and scatter across sky (00:55) before being celebrated by comrades on the ground, as Moscow continues to provide help for Damascus in crushing US-funded terror.

