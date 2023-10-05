HIGHER EDUCATION - First time ever, Syrian Paratroopers Jump from Heart-Stopping Heights from Russian Planes after Completion of Training by Russian Trainers

HIGHER EDUCATION: For first time ever, Syrian paratroopers jump from heart-stopping heights (00:38) out of Russian planes after completion of training by Russian trainers.
More than 100 death-defying soldiers take daring plunge and scatter across sky (00:55) before being celebrated by comrades on the ground, as Moscow continues to provide help for Damascus in crushing US-funded terror.
