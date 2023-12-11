🔬 Exploring Diabetes And Kidney Glycogen! 🤔💉

Ever wondered how we study type 1 diabetes? 🤯 Using Streptozotocin, a toxin triggering an attack on pancreatic beta cells, mimicking type 1 conditions. 🧪🐭
🤯 Dr. Mitchell Sullivan a postdoc researcher at the University of Queensland solve the mystery of diabetes-related kidney damage.
🔍 He Explains in mouse models, we're pinpointing where glycogen accumulates in the kidney's Nephron. 🏛️
🌐 Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above!🎙️
