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OAN's Chanel Rion interviews cyber security expert Patrick Burns about the 2020 Election Fraud
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186 views • December 08, 2020
OAN's Chanel Rion interviews cyber security expert Patrick Burns about the 2020 Election Fraud: Mr Burns is CEO of Overwatch.com and is an expert on cyber security, software, computer hacking.
Dominion Voting Machines and Software is the foundation of this fraud. Election was 100% rigged.
Dominion Voting Machines and Software is the foundation of this fraud. Election was 100% rigged.
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