Fenbendazole caused complete remission of breast cancer & melanoma, near-complete of prostate cancer
1 day ago

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH … and Mel Gibson... talking about Fenbendazole curing cancer.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH says (posted on Feb 22, 2026):

"This is a huge study."

"This is three (3) stage-4 cancer patients — melanoma, breast cancer, and prostate cancer."

"These three (3) advanced cancer patients experienced remission. In two (2) cases, complete remission."

"And in one case, near remission for an extended period of time, years after initiating this fenbendazole protocol."

"And none of them received chemo either."

“… fenbendazole was linked to extraordinarily... accelerated tumor reductions in a pretty short  period of time with extended survival outcomes with no evidence of [cancer]."

"When they were testing this in animals, they found so many different anti-cancer mechanisms."

"[Fenbendazole] is an anti-parasitic like ivermectin, and so we see the same things as well with ivermectin."

“… sometimes these doctors [combine] ivermectin with fenbendazole."

"So this is very promising, these extremely safe and cheap compounds [Fenbendazole and Ivermectin]."

__

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted the video on Feb 22, 2026 here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2025581235024585113

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH wrote about this fenbendazole / cancer study here:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/new-study-fenbendazole-linked-to

------------

The study titled "Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients" is posted here:

https://karger.com/cro/article/18/1/864/927630/Retracted-Paper-Fenbendazole-as-an-Anticancer

----------------

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH wrote about this using ivermectin for cancer here:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/new-study-ivermectin-shows-striking

----------------

Mirrored - Fat News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
cancercurefenbendazolenicolas hulscher mph
