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02.03.22 - DEADLY Australian floods: 10 lives lost, thousands evacuated
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300 views • March 06, 2022
02.03.22 - DEADLY Australian floods: 10 lives lost, thousands evacuated
The death toll from the devastating flooding in Australia’s south east reached 10 on Tuesday, as thousands were ordered to flee their homes and over 300,000 given warnings to prepare for evacuation.
Dozens of emergency warnings were announced in Queensland and New South Wales, including in Sydney for Wednesday, as military helicopters airlifted stranded citizens from rooftops in the region.
An estimated meter of rainfall has inundated the eastern coastline in the past week.(RT)
The death toll from the devastating flooding in Australia’s south east reached 10 on Tuesday, as thousands were ordered to flee their homes and over 300,000 given warnings to prepare for evacuation.
Dozens of emergency warnings were announced in Queensland and New South Wales, including in Sydney for Wednesday, as military helicopters airlifted stranded citizens from rooftops in the region.
An estimated meter of rainfall has inundated the eastern coastline in the past week.(RT)
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