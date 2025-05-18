BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highway To The Danger Zone - AI Data Centers, mRNA shots, chemtrails
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
61 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 1 day ago

Friends, we are truly in the danger zone and continuing down the highway to a more dangerous zone.  In this episode of Hamner It Out, an additional look into the AI data centers, as uncovered by The Highwire, will be examined as well as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting on May 22, 2025, to “discuss” approval of the latest CONvid-1984 modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shot.  As the journey down the highway continues, the FDA is going to radically change the framework for “vaccine approvals”.  The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), under the National Institute of Health (NIH) headed by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, has a new temporary head who just happens to support and participated in “gain-of function” research, read bioweapons of mass destruction development.  Not surprising, an analysis of chemtrail material recovered in Florida indicates the skies are being sprayed with a mixture containing arsenic, lead, mercury, aluminum, cadmium, parasites and bacteria at the least.  At the end of this journey, it is discovered the PREP Act provides cover for the federal government to spray the population, the environment, and animals with these poisons.

 

 

Stay Vigilant.  Do your own research.  I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Resources:

https://rumble.com/v6tgudn-ai-is-draining-the-gridand-your-rights.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://rumble.com/v6tby97-rfks-fda-to-approve-mrna-booster-may-22-in-dc.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://rumble.com/v6tbzmr-prep-act-gives-feds-cover-to-spray-americans-with-poisons.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://discern.tv/doc-who-revived-zombie-virus-from-frozen-corpse-now-has-keys-to-faucis-old-agency/

https://www.naturalhealth365.com/oklahoma-just-made-history-doctors-can-now-legally-prescribe-carrots-instead-of-costly-pills.html

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-announces-radical-framework-for-overhauling-vaccine-approval-process/

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/fraction-proposed-data-centers-will-get-built-utilities-are-wising

https://rumble.com/v6rl2bp-florida-chem-trail-contents-finally-exposed.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://rumble.com/v6robd5-florida-chemtrails-filled-with-deadly-mercury.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://rumble.com/v6tdj9b-data-centers-massive-resource-users.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://rumble.com/v6tbzmr-prep-act-gives-feds-cover-to-spray-americans-with-poisons.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://rumble.com/v6ry7q9-your-government-is-doing-it-to-you.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

 

Keywords
fdachemtrailsainihniaidbhattacharyamrna shotsmakarydata centers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy