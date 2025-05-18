Highway To The Danger Zone - AI Data Centers, mRNA shots, chemtrails

Friends, we are truly in the danger zone and continuing down the highway to a more dangerous zone. In this episode of Hamner It Out, an additional look into the AI data centers, as uncovered by The Highwire, will be examined as well as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting on May 22, 2025, to “discuss” approval of the latest CONvid-1984 modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shot. As the journey down the highway continues, the FDA is going to radically change the framework for “vaccine approvals”. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), under the National Institute of Health (NIH) headed by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, has a new temporary head who just happens to support and participated in “gain-of function” research, read bioweapons of mass destruction development. Not surprising, an analysis of chemtrail material recovered in Florida indicates the skies are being sprayed with a mixture containing arsenic, lead, mercury, aluminum, cadmium, parasites and bacteria at the least. At the end of this journey, it is discovered the PREP Act provides cover for the federal government to spray the population, the environment, and animals with these poisons.

Stay Vigilant. Do your own research. I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Resources:

