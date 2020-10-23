Making Hay for Winter

In this episode, we talk about “spring is the time to stockpile for winter” A lot of Hay is needed here on the farm based on our cattle herd size. The strategy for all farmers and ranchers, they have to think about winter feeding. Winter comes early in the North and can last six months, so you must figure how much feed is actually needed. We plan on starting harvesting in our area around the end of June so that we stockpile all the Hay required from November to May of the following year, so that's a long strategy, and this is for grazing operations like we are here.