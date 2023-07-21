Create New Account
There Is A Brighter Future Ahead
Son of the Republic
Published 12 hours ago

God Made Us Different

* There is a prosperous tomorrow ahead of us.

* God gave us the ability to recombine older ideas into newer and better ideas.

* We are different.

* We are special.

* God always gives us a way out or forward.


• WSJ: We Will Never Run Out Of Resources


Dan Bongino Show Clips | 21 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v31eeys-an-argument-the-the-world-is-going-to-end-crowd-doesnt-want-you-to-hear.html


The full episode is linked below.

The Dan Bongino Show | 21 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v31dabs-is-it-all-over-ep.-2052-07212023.html

Keywords
knowledgedan bonginofaithorderprosperitycreativityeconomicschaosinnovationentropyabundanceoptimismscarcitysubstitutionsuperpowerresource allocation

