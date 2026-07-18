Mat21:28-32 Repentance,Honesty&Love/CaretodowhatisRight, asJesusCommandsUSTOJUSTLYDO/matterstoGod(1Sam2:30Acts10:34-43 showing if we love Him or despise Him) / as ourdeedsrevealOurFaith&Hearts to God.

Matthew 21:28-32 Repentance, Honesty & Love/Care to do what is Right, as Jesus Commands US TO JUSTLY DO / matters to God (1 Samuel 2:30 showing if we love Him or despise Him) / as our deeds reveal Our Faith & Hearts to God.

Matthew 3:8

Bring forth therefore fruits meet for repentance:

Act 26:20

But shewed first unto them of Damascus, and at Jerusalem, and throughout all the coasts of Judaea, and then to the Gentiles, that they should repent and turn to God, and do works meet for repentance.

Ephesians 2:7-10

7, That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.

8, For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:

9, Not of works, lest any man should boast.

10, For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.

Titus 2:11-15

11, ¶ For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,

12, Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;

13, Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;

14, Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.

15, ¶ These things speak, and exhort, and rebuke with all authority. Let no man despise thee.

Mat 5:8

Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.

Heb 10:22

Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water.

1 Peter 1:13-19

13, ¶ Wherefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and hope to the end for the grace that is to be brought unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ;

14, As obedient children, not fashioning yourselves according to the former lusts in your ignorance:

15, But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation;

16, Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.

17, And if ye call on the Father, who without respect of persons judgeth according to every man's work, pass the time of your sojourning here in fear:

18, Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers;

19, But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot:

1 Peter 1:22

Seeing ye have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the Spirit unto unfeigned love of the brethren, see that ye love one another with a pure heart fervently:

4th Esdras/2nd Esdras some of chapter 8 at the 1611 King James Holy Bible

For while I live /I will speak / and so long as I have understanding / I will answer. O look not upon the sins of thy people which serve in the truth. Have no respect unto the wicked studies of the heathen / but to the desire of those that keep thy testimonies with sorrows. Think not upon those who have walked *faynedly before thee / but upon them / which with will have known thy fear..

(*annotation: i.e. pretendingly, phoney, deceptively, fraudulently, those who abuse God's Grace & practice sin with no repentance/confession/hate for sin, who by their evil habitually practiced sinfull deeds mock God & don't change their sinfull wicked ways.)

The People's New Testament, 1891 - Matthew 21:28-31

A man had two sons. The two sons represent (Mat 21:31) the priests, elders and scribes on the one hand, and the publicans and harlots, "the sinners," on the other. Both classes were bidden to work in the Lord's vineyard. The publicans and sinners had refused, but repented at the preaching of John. The others professed to obey, but did not. The design of the parable is to show that the publicans and harlots, whom they so much despised, were morally superior to his questioners.