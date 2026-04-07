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'Who do you think you are using the F word on Easter' - Tucker on Trump, Trump on Tucker Carlson - clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"Tucker's a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what's going on. He calls me all the time; I don't respond to his calls. I don't deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools." - Trump on Tucker Carlson.

Adding:

💥🇮🇷 "The Epstein Coalition has bombed the Seyed Ismael market in Tehran, slaughtering shop owners and customers." - Professor Marandi

Adding:

Reuters, citing an Iranian source: If the situation gets out of control, Iran’s allies will also close the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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