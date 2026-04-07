'Who do you think you are using the F word on Easter' - Tucker on Trump, Trump on Tucker Carlson - clip

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"Tucker's a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what's going on. He calls me all the time; I don't respond to his calls. I don't deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools." - Trump on Tucker Carlson.
Adding:
💥🇮🇷 "The Epstein Coalition has bombed the Seyed Ismael market in Tehran, slaughtering shop owners and customers." - Professor Marandi
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Reuters, citing an Iranian source: If the situation gets out of control, Iran’s allies will also close the Bab el-Mandeb strait.