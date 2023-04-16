U.S. Marine & ordained minister killed by VAXX poison induced cardiac arrest

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United States Marine Veteran Rory Bradshaw Lynn, age 41, died from a
pulmonary embolism & heart failure after his covid shots. His family
is speaking out to warn others.
twitter DOT com/angelanashtn/status/1641109574978551811
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