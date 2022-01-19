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Placer.ai Update
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20 views • January 19, 2022
This potential Unit 8200 Israeli spy ring just attained unicorn status. They are now THE company you go to for the data you need as a business or perhaps whoever they deem needs that information on Americans. If you haven't seen my other videos on them, please check them out!
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
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