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Episode 184 - The Truth About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
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521 views • January 26, 2022
If we had an honest media rather than one that serves as the PR arm of the DNC, this episode would be entirely unnecessary.
The alphabet soup, conspiracy media had no problem covering Trump's failings whether real or made-up. The cover-up and censorship of Hunter Biden's drug and sex addictions and the blatant, in-your-face corruption and influence-peddling by both he and his father is nothing more than an in-kind contribution to the DNC.
Despite all of that, the lessons learned from the Hunter Biden laptop incident may surprise you. Listen to find out.
The alphabet soup, conspiracy media had no problem covering Trump's failings whether real or made-up. The cover-up and censorship of Hunter Biden's drug and sex addictions and the blatant, in-your-face corruption and influence-peddling by both he and his father is nothing more than an in-kind contribution to the DNC.
Despite all of that, the lessons learned from the Hunter Biden laptop incident may surprise you. Listen to find out.
Keywords
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