InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Biden To Run Gun Stores Out Of Business - 10-29-2023

The day before the Lewiston, Maine massacre, Mother Jones ran a story on banning AR-15s. Within hours of the massacre involving n AR-15 in Lewiston, Maine Kamala Harris wanted our guns. Joe Biden seconded the tyranny the following day.

Reminder: The Second Amendment isn't about weapon type or caliber or hunting. It is about protecting American citizens from a tyrannical government. Has their ever been a more poignant time for the Second Amendment than right now?

But the O'Biden installation presses on, Reuters reported "The U.S. has stopped issuing export licenses for most civilian firearms and ammunition for 90 days for all non-governmental users, the Commerce Department said on Friday, citing national security and foreign policy interests. and that the "...risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities." Exporters can continue to submit license requests during the pause, but they will be "held without action" until the pause is lifted. The Commerce Department declined to comment beyond the posting on its website.

Sure, not exporting guns and ammunition to our enemies makes sense. But their are layers to this. The edict creates a chilling effect on American gun shops as their primary source of revenue is exports. A loophole, ultimately designed to put scores of small business gun owners out of business. Sending a rippling effect among supporters of the Second Amendment and those simply utilizing their God given right to self defense.

