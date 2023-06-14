Ukrainian Offensive Amid Week 2: NATO Rushes in More Armor as Losses Mount

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for June 13, 2023:

- Ukraine in its second week of offensive operations is still struggling within Russia’s security zone, having failed to even reach Russia’s first major defensive lines;

- The Western media is attempting to claim Ukrainian-held villages along the front equates to progress, yet these are villages the same Western media admitted Russia evacuated ahead of the offensive, preparing fully to include them as part of the security zone;

- The Western media is also admitting heavy Ukrainian losses among German Leopard 2 tanks, engineering equipment, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, MRAPs, and much more;

- The US is scrambling to pass another “security assistance” package to replace lost Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, however Ukraine’s ability to effectively use these in any quantity is prohibited by a lack of training, experience, logistics, and sustainment capabilities;

- Some in the Western media propose Ukraine still has enough offensive potential to cut the “land bridge” between Crimea and the rest of Russia, however, Ukraine clearly will lose much of its combat capabilities doing so, leaving little to anything left to hold gains once the offensive grinds to a halt;

Mirrored - The New Atlas