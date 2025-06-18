© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. PAUL THOMAS: “You are more likely to die from the vaccine than you are from the disease for which there is a vaccine. And this is true for every single vaccine on the childhood schedule.”
DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES: “If mandates were to stop, and the word really got out… these companies would crash. And that’s not going to be allowed to happen.”