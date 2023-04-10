https://gettr.com/post/p2dyqlyc1ef

4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】ROLS donator Zion: Every cent donated to the Rule of Law Foundation and the Rule of Law Society is spent appropriately on the most important issues! The New Federal State of China has at least 600 million fellow fighters of all ages and races. Besides, there are many more conscientious fellow fighters with the potential to make money fleeing Communist China and joining us.

4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】法治基金捐款人文恩：法治基金和法治社会的每一分钱都花在了刀刃上! 新中国联邦至少有六亿战友，不分年龄与种族; 许多真正有赚钱能力的，有良知的人也在逃离中共国并加入到我们之中。

