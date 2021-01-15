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Covid Vaccinations not needed and highly dangerous
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285 views • January 15, 2021
A former German Professor of Infectiology and Virology and Covid-book author speaks about useless and dangerous Covid vaccinations.
See also: www.plandemicvideo.com
Pfizer-Corona vaccine damages: https://www.brighteon.com/aea0f04a-b58f-478f-95dd-37701724e8ef
Moderna Vaccine damage: https://www.brighteon.com/89b90453-138e-4c2c-b217-14a23c41f19c
See also: www.plandemicvideo.com
Pfizer-Corona vaccine damages: https://www.brighteon.com/aea0f04a-b58f-478f-95dd-37701724e8ef
Moderna Vaccine damage: https://www.brighteon.com/89b90453-138e-4c2c-b217-14a23c41f19c
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