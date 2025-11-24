Tech elites devaluing human sovereignty globally

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Byrne sees a pattern in global tech governance — a disturbing disregard for human life and autonomy. He warns that this isn’t accidental incompetence, but a philosophy embedded decades ago by those shaping the world today.
Catch the full perspective on the architects of digital control.
#HumanSovereignty #TechElites #GlobalAgenda #PatrickByrne #Freedom
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport